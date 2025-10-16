Guwahati: A 51-year-old ASHA worker, Meidinliu Prinmai, trekked eight hours across hilly terrain to deliver polio vaccines to children in remote villages of Manipur’s Tamenglong district.

A resident of Atangkhullen (Nenluang) Liangmai, Meidinliu played a critical role in the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) Programme by reaching the isolated villages of Attangkhunou and Atangkhullen on foot.

Recognizing her remarkable commitment, the Manipur Raj Bhavan shared her story and photos on social media platform X, highlighting her 13 years of dedicated service. “A salute to her dedication and spirit of service!” the Raj Bhavan post read.

13 years of tireless service.

— RAJ BHAVAN, MANIPUR (@RajBhavManipur) October 15, 2025

The state launched its Polio Sub-National Immunization Day 2025 on Sunday in Imphal, aiming to administer oral polio vaccines to all children aged 0 to 5 years.

With an ambitious goal of covering over 3.16 lakh children, the campaign has deployed 3,167 booths, supported by 633 supervisors and 15,833 vaccine administrators across Manipur.

Despite India’s polio-free status since 2011, the health department continues rigorous immunization efforts due to ongoing cases reported in neighboring countries.

The continued surveillance and vaccination drive aim to prevent any resurgence of the disease and ensure no child is left behind.