GUWAHATI: A huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered in a joint combing operation by security forces in Thoubal district of Manipur.

A joint team of security forces carried out combing operation in Chandrakhong village in Thoubal district of Manipur on Wednesday (October 25).

Six (6) automatic weapons, 10 hand grenades, one 40mm lathode gun, 29 magazines of different weapons, one radio set, one bullet proof (BP) jacket, various types of ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered in the operation.

The recovered weapons were later been handed over to the local police for further investigation.

On September 22 this year, the Manipur government while setting a 15-day deadline to return all the weapons looted from the police armouries, had warned of launching extensive search operations across the state to recover them.

As many as 5668 arms and around six lakh ammunition were looted from the police armoires by miscreants ever since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 03 this year.

These weapons were allegedly used by the miscreants to carry out “terror attacks” across Manipur.

More than 180 people have lost their lives and over a thousand have been left injured in the six-month long ethnic clashes in Manipur.