Manipur: Armed bunkers destroyed, weapons seized in Ukhrul

Imphal: In a significant operation, security forces in Manipur dismantled two illegal bunkers and seized a cache of arms and ammunition in Ukhrul district on Saturday.

The operation, carried out by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, targeted bunkers allegedly constructed by anti-social elements in Thawai Kuki village under Litan Police Station.

Officials reported that during the operation, security personnel recovered a stockpile of weapons, including two 81mm country-made Pumpi mortars, two 51mm country-made Pumpi guns, and two country-made mortar bombs.

Several empty shell casings from INSAS, SLR, and SBBL firearms were also found at the site, along with eight meters of Cortex wire, an unserviceable Baofeng radio set, and a telescopic sight with a cover.

This is the first major crackdown of its kind in the district this year. Authorities stated that such operations will continue to curb illegal activities and maintain law and order in the region.

