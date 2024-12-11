Imphal: Unidentified miscreants on Wednesday planted an explosive at the entrance of ICICI Bank’s Singjamei branch in Imphal West district of Manipur.

The explosive, a hand grenade, was recovered by the bank’s security personnel around 9 am.

On being informed, a team from the Singjamei police station along with the bomb detection and disposal squad immediately rushed to the spot.

The movement of vehicles and pedestrians in front of the bank near National Highway 102 was restricted for about half an hour.

The bomb disposal squad removed the hand grenade at around 10 am.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for planting the explosive so far.

Police said that a case in this regard has been registered and investigation is underway to arrest the perpetrators.

This is the second such instance in Manipur in the past 38 hours where an explosive was found near a business establishment.

On Tuesday, a hand grenade was found outside the office of a popular snacks manufacturing unit in Bishnupur district, along with a threat letter.

Later, the staff and employees of the company staged a sit-in protest at the office gate in response to the bomb threat.

The protesters held placards that read, “We condemn the bomb planted in crowded areas” and “We demand immediate clarification regarding the reason for the bomb placed at our office gate.”

The police, however, said that a case has been registered in this regard.