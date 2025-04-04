Imphal: The Kuki-Zo-Hmar people taking shelter at different relief camps in the Churachandpur district are facing hardships due to shortages of drinking water, health cards, financial assistance, education, medical, and monetary aid from the authorities concerned.

This came to light to the knowledge of the District Commissioner, Churachandpur, Dharun Kumar, when he visited and inspected various relief camps in the district for the second day on Friday, officials said.

The relief Camps established for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the aftermath of the ethnic violence are being managed by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Churachandpur district.

During the visit, DC interacted with and also heard the grievances expressed by IDPs concerning their difficulties.

T-Shirts and sweets were also distributed among the children and also inspected handloom and handicraft products in the camps by displaced persons as a gesture of goodwill and support.

On the way back from Ngaloi Relief camps, Songpi block, the DC and his teams also inspected ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Farm Science Centre at Pearsonmun Village, Churachandpur.

He also toured villages, schools, and health centers in the affected blocks. He engaged with students and staff, aiming to ensure essential services remain accessible.

Further, the DC ensured that their grievances would be addressed promptly through the concerned departments.