Manipur Governor launches livelihoods development programme for internally displaced persons.

Imphal: The Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday launched a function of Livelihoods Development Programme for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) held at Hotel Imphal.

The programme was organised by the Maolkeki Foundation — a philanthropic organization working towards bringing development in Manipur.

In the ongoing communal violence between two communities — the Meities and Kukis, over 61,000 people are displaced. They are taking around 350 different relief camps across the state.

The governor distributed materials and machinery to the IDPs in the programme. A total of 75 IDPs staying in relief camps in Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Kakching will be given support through this program by the Foundation.

Appreciating the efforts put forward by the Maolkeki Foundation, the Governor continued that the foundation is working to provide relief materials like educational materials, nutritional supplements, and clothes to the children.

The Foundation’s efforts to make the displaced people economically self-reliant and help them stand on their feet are great.

The governor said, IDPs in the camps requested her to start training programmes and therefore instructions have been given to the authorities to start training in the camps.

The authorities made efforts in this direction and now the training and material production has started in the camps which is very useful for the IDPs.

She said, livelihood development programs are designed to improve the lives of the poor.

The central and state governments jointly invest funds for the implementation of the scheme.

The scheme provides suitable places, and institutional credit to the rural poor to do their work, and the scheme also provides social security to the poor.

Speaking as Chief Guest, the Governor said that with the contribution and support of all stakeholders, the crisis can be solved amicably.

She said the government is trying to disburse compensation to the families who have lost their homes and belongings.

Assessment will be conducted for damaged properties and compensation will be given.

Now, the State has gone through a difficult time due to the crisis. There is a need to reflect on how people from different communities came together to help each other in this time of crisis.