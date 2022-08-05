IMPHAL: An indefinite economic blockade is underway in all the hill districts of Manipur.

The economic blockade has been called by the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM).

The indefinite economic blockade called by the ATSUM came into force from 6am on Friday.

Hundreds of trucks and vehicles carrying essentials to the hill districts of Manipur have been left stranded along different highways in the state due to the economic blockade.

This indefinite economic blockade has been called as a part of the ATSUM’s ongoing agitation, demanding tabling of the Manipur (Hill Areas) ADC Bill 2021 by the state government in the ongoing assembly session.

The ATSUM has stated that the indefinite economic blockade in all the hill districts of Manipur will continue until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, five top ATSUM leaders, including its president, continue to be under police custody after they were picked up on Thursday during the shutdown of the hills district by the tribal students’ body.

The five ATSUM leaders have been charged for conspiring to impose economic blockade in the hill districts of Manipur.

The five arrested ATSUM leaders are: Paothinthang Lupheng, Andria Sinruwang (36), Khaiminlen Doungel (35), Marankhai Awungshi (31) and John H Pulamte (51).