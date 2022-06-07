The police in Imphal – the capital city of Manipur – have arrested the prime accused in the June 5 IED blast outside the Little Flower School in Imphal.

The accused has been identified as Th Rishi, hailing from Kangla Sangomshang in Imphal east district of Manipur.

According to Manipur police, the arrested accused – Th Rishi is an active member of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM).

The 46-year-old accused is also suspected to be involved in other bomb blasts at Imphal in Manipur in recent times.

Manipur police informed that huge quantity of explosives were also recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

Nearly 400 detonators were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused was arrested following an operation that was launched after receiving information about movement of anti-social elements in the area.