Guwahati: The Government of India has completed a 9.214 km-long border fencing project at Manipur’s Moreh along the India-Myanmar border.

The project, aimed at enhancing security and curbing illegal cross-border activities was carried out Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The India-Myanmar border, stretching over 1,600 km, has been a hotspot for smuggling, illegal migration, and insurgent activities.

The fencing project at Moreh, a key border town and trade hub, is part of India’s broader effort to secure its borders, a statement read.

The construction of fencing has been completed, and work on building a road parallel to the fence is in progress.

It may be mentioned that India and Myanmar share a 1,643 km long border.

In terms of state, the Arunachal Pradesh shares 520 km, Nagaland shares 215 km, Manipur shares 398 km and Mizoram shares 510 km of border area with Myanmar.