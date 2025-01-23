Imphal: Eight women drug peddlers cum users were among 15 persons arrested in a special operation conducted in the northern parts of Imphal city during the past 24 hours, a police report said on Thursday.

Upon receiving intelligence reports from various sources about the loitering and gathering of some suspected drug pushers cum addicts including females, a team of the Imphal West District police launched an operation against drug trafficking in the North Assam Oil Company area of Imphal city.

During the operation that lasted around two hours on Wednesday, altogether, 15 individuals (7 males and 8 females) suspected of being drug peddlers and users were detained.

However, no contraband substances were recovered from them during the search.

The identities of the arrested individuals were also withheld.

The report added that after thorough verification, all detainees were sent to different rehabilitation centers for proper treatment and to start a new lease of life.