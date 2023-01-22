Imphal: The proscribed and powerful Coordination Committee (CorCom), a conglomerate of six militant outfits announced to boycott of the Republic Day Celebrations on January 26 and called for an 18-hour shutdown in Manipur, commencing from midnight of January 25.

A statement issued by the CorCom publicity committee stated that the total shutdown will be imposed from midnight of January 25, and will culminate at 6 PM on January 26.

The CorCom has six outlawed outfits currently-KCP, KYKL, PREPAK, PREPAK (Pro), RPF, and UNLF, and has been fighting for the restoration of the sovereignty of Manipur.

Also Read: Assam: India’s top schools showcases at ‘Premier Schools Exhibition’ in Guwahati

However, rituals, water supply, health, and emergency services have been exempted from the purview of the shutdown, the statement stated.

Asserting that the people of Manipur have no reason to be happy for being a full-fledged state of India and should not join the R Day celebrations, the statement reminded that the past history proved that ‘Manipur/Kangleipak’ remained a sovereign nation and regained its independence from the colonial British in 1947, one day ahead of India’s but never became a part of India.

Also Read: Northeast: Amid tension in China border, IAF to conduct combat drills in Assam, Arunachal

Regarding the door that is still open for political settlement(s) with the underground as announced by the governments at the centre and state, the CorCom asserted that it would hold political dialogue(s) with the Government of India only on the issue of Manipur’s sovereignty and independence.

It may also be mentioned herewith that yet another outfit, the National Revolutionary Front, Manipur (NRFM) has already announced of calling an 18 hours general strike in the State from January 25 from midnight till 6:00 pm on January 26.