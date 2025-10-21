Guwahati: Sixty-two Kuki candidates have passed the Staff Selection Commission’s Central Police Organisation (SSC CPO) sub-inspector examination 2024.

Many qualifying students currently residing in relief camps amid ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

The Kuki Students’ Organisation General Headquarters announced the results on Monday, “highlighting that the achievement comes at a time when thousands from the community remain displaced due to civil unrest that has severely disrupted access to education and examination centers across the state.”

“Your success speaks volumes,” the organization said in a message, adding that “families continue to live in fear and uncertainty. The students’ performance in the competitive examination has been described as “truly significant and symbolic” given the challenging circumstances.

It underscored the results demonstrate how “the prevailing conflict cannot stop you in chasing your dreams which finally come true.”

Officials said the achievement sets an example for other job aspirants in the community who are seeking better opportunities despite the ongoing crisis.

The KSO General Headquarters also acknowledged the contribution of several coaching institutes, including Ultimate, Gunchu, Endurance, Accelerate, and Concept, which have been preparing students for competitive examinations. These centers have reportedly produced hundreds of successful candidates across various government job sectors.

The student body stated it is prepared to assist Kuki job aspirants facing issues such as examination center changes, delayed appointment orders, and other administrative challenges. “The organization is ready to extend all possible assistance and guidance to all Kuki job aspirants in addressing any issues,” the statement read.