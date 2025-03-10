Imphal: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles destroyed and set fire to six bunkers and twelve shelter camps set up by the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA) along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

The joint forces burned down six bunkers and twelve shelters, recovering approximately 27 wooden (dummy) weapons and war-like stores during special operations in the forests near Songphu village, Henglep village, Churachandpur district.

The operations, which lasted about seven hours, were part of follow-up drives against the Kuki underground group over the past 48 hours.

Acting on specific intelligence about the UKNA camps in the jungles near Songphu village, central security forces rushed to the hotspots.

Upon sensing the approaching troops, the Kuki rebels fled, leaving behind illegal items.

The Headquarters of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) confirmed the success of the counter-insurgency operation and stated in a release, “The operation demonstrates the dedicated efforts of the security forces in ensuring the early return of peace and normalcy.”