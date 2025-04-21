Manipur: 52-year-old woman found hanging, husband absconding

Imphal: A 52-year-old Meitei woman identified as Nongthonbam Lakhibai was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Sagolband Bijoy Govinda, located in Imphal West district of Manipur, on Monday, an official stated.

According to sources, a family member discovered Lakhibai hanging inside her home at around 1 PM, triggering an alarm among local residents and law enforcement.

Her husband, Rajkumar Chaoba (54), has been missing since the incident. Police have launched a manhunt to trace his whereabouts, the officials confirmed.

The official further stated that a joint team of Manipur Police and forensic experts rushed to the scene following a flash alert. Later, the authority transported the body to RIMS Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The official asserted that, during the preliminary investigation, locals informed police of a domestic dispute between Lakhibai and her husband earlier that morning.

Police suspect Chaoba’s involvement in the incident and described him as a habitual drunkard who frequently argued with his wife over financial issues, the official noted.

Sources revealed that Lakhibai was the sole breadwinner of her family, supporting both her unemployed husband and their son.

In response to the tragedy, Lakhibai’s maternal family has formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) demanding justice for what they allege to be an unnatural death.

Further, the JAC urged the authority to conduct a transparent and speedy investigation to ensure accountability.

Moreover, the local community also urged the police to act swiftly and bring the absconding husband to justice.