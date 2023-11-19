Imphal: At least five newly recruited cadres of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) surrendered in Pallel about 47 km from Imphal, Manipur.

An Assam Rifles official statement said that the surrendering of the cadres was “aided” by the Assam Rifles.

The surrendered cadres were formally handed over to Manipur Police in the presence of their parents at Pallel.

According to a statement, the Assam Rifles deployed in Shaibol Company Operating Base (COB) in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar aided in the surrender of the five cadres.

The statement further read that the five youths, originally seeking training as village volunteers in the Kakching Relief Camp, about 45 km south of the Imphal city were deceived and handed over to the KYKL cadres near the Indo-Myanmar border. They were made to live in deplorable conditions and were made to perform menial tasks at the Insurgent Camps.

The adverse living conditions coupled with the looming threat of being trained across the border compelled their decision to escape the camp on November 15, 2023, the statement said

Following their disappearance, the parents of the five youths approached the paramilitary forces at Thoubal and requested help in rescuing their children.

The contact numbers and details of the youth were provided to the Assam Rifles Battalion at Tengnoupal.

The location of the youths was traced by the Assam Rifles and search parties were launched to recover them.

A rescue operation was undertaken in the night and after an extended search, the five youths were found and safely brought to COB Shaibol.