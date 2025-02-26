Manipur: 45 acres of poppy fields destroyed in Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal

Imphal: Approximately, 45 acres of illicit poppy cultivations with their reaping harvesting period to produce around 225 kilograms of raw opium worth about Rs 2,92,500 in the regional black markets were destroyed during the past 36 hours in Manipur.

A joint team of Manipur Police, CRPF, Forest Department, and Assam Rifles, destructed the illegal plantations in the presence of the district magistrates in two districts – Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal, officials said on Wednesday.

The joint security forces conducted illegal poppy destruction and destroyed 35 acres at the Hill Ranges of Naphai under Saikul police station in Kangpokpi District.

The 35 acres of full-bloom flowering stage poppy plants to produce 175 kilograms of raw opium worth Rs 2,27, 500 destroyed in the bud.

Similarly, in the drives carried out at the hill ranges of Khudei Lapham and Khudie Khullen in the Tengnoupal district, 10 acres each in the said hill ranges were destroyed.

These poppy flowers in their harvesting time would produce 100 kilograms of raw opium worth around Rs 1,30,000.

Different FIRs were registered for further investigations though no arrests were made of those who are responsible for the anti-social activities.