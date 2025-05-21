Imphal: A joint team of central security forces and Manipur police arrested four insurgents belonging to three underground groups during intelligence-based combing and search operations on Tuesday, according to a police report.

The team apprehended two members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party-Apunba (KCP-Apunba) from their hideouts in Imphal East district.

The arrested individuals were identified as Phijam Tomba Meitei, also known as Meiraba (49), and Wahengbam Kantabir Singh, also known as Sanathoi (27).

Police confirmed that both were involved in extorting money from an oil pump and a private school in the district. Authorities also seized two mobile phones from them.

In a separate operation, the security team arrested a cadre of the outlawed KCP (Taibanganba) faction from Langthabal Khunou, near a primary school under Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal district.

The individual, identified as Konjengbam Akash Singh, also known as Pari (29), had allegedly been extorting money from various institutions and businesses in the Thoubal area, including brick fields, sawmills, banks, hospitals, schools, colleges, oil pumps, shops, timber trucks, stone crushers, and contractors.

From his possession, the team recovered a 9 mm pistol with a magazine, four live rounds of 9 mm ammunition, a TYT walkie-talkie set, and two mobile phones along with two SIM cards.

Following the interrogation of the arrested suspects, the joint team launched another operation and apprehended a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party–Politburo Standing Committee (KCP-PSC).

They arrested Oinam Premjit Meitei, also known as Thonglen (33), from Lamlongei Sabal Leikai under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district. Security personnel seized a mobile handset and a wallet containing an Aadhaar card during the arrest.