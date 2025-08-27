Imphal: Security forces apprehended four smugglers, including a woman, along with contraband drugs such as “World is Yours” (WY) tablets (methamphetamine) and brown sugar (a derivative of heroin), in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, the police reported on Wednesday.

Smuggling of contraband drugs has surged in Churachandpur district over the past few days, according to preliminary investigations, indicating that the seized illegal items were smuggled into the state from Myanmar through the porous, forested Indo-Myanmar border.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As part of a renewed drive against smugglers, security forces on Tuesday arrested an alleged smuggler, Manneihoi Baite (49), from her residence at S. Munnuam under the jurisdiction of Churachandpur Police Station. From her possession, 1,200 psychotropic WY tablets worth approximately Rs 10 lakh were seized. This arrest and seizure mark the third such incident in less than a week in this border district.

On August 22, security forces recovered 20 soap cases containing contraband brown sugar, weighing approximately 236 grams (excluding the weight of the soap cases), along with Rs 3,87,100 in cash, from a house located at Songsibok Thingkangphai village under Churachandpur Police Station. Investigations revealed that the house was occupied by Chinsiathang (52), a resident of Tangpijol village in the Singngat Subdivision.

On August 19, two drug smugglers, Lungousiem of Songpi Kholui village and Ngamminlal of Songpi village, were apprehended near Pioneer Camp along NH-102B, under Singngat Police Station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

From their possession, 111 soap cases containing contraband brown sugar (approximately 1.3 kg in total), a two-wheeler (Yamaha MT-15, black, registration number MN 01AF 9857), and a four-wheeler (Mahindra Bolero, registration number MN 04AF 5742) were recovered.

According to official reports, the confiscated items are valued at approximately Rs 15 crore in the international clandestine drug market.