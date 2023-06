IMPHAL: A moderate intensity earthquake, on Tuesday (June 13), shook Ukhrul district of Manipur.

The earthquake that hit Ukhrul district of Manipur was recorded to be 4.0 magnitude on richter scale.

This was confirmed by the national centre for seismology (NCS).

Also read: Bollywood actor Richa Chadha says ‘Manipur is burning’

Earthquake magnitude: 4.0

Occurred on: 13-06-2023, 12:20:43 IST

Latitude: 25.00 & Longitude: 96.28

Depth: 10 Km

Location: 181 km east of Ukhrul, Manipur