Imphal: A joint team from the central and Manipur police arrested three suspected cadres of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in separate operations over the past 48 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on coordinated intelligence inputs, the combined team, comprising Bishnupur district commando, Kumbi police station, 170 Bn BSF, and the 2nd Mahar Regiment, rushed to a location in southern Bishnupur district, Manipur where underground elements were attempting to extort money.

During a cordon and search operation at Wangoo Sabal Makha Leikai under Kumbi police station, the team arrested two KYKL cadres.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Pukhrambam Bimol Singh alias Inaobi (39), son of P Koijamba Singh of Wangoo Sabal Mayai Leikai, and Athokpam Surchandra Singh alias Khaba alias Rabichandra (42), son of A Ibotombi of Wangoo Sabal Makha Leikai.

Meanwhile, the security forces apprehended another KYKL cadre, Mohen Takhellambam alias Renyai (29), at a hideout near the Manipur-Myanmar border pillar 79 in Tengnoupal District.

The joint team handed over the arrested individuals to the concerned police stations, the police said.