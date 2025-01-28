Imphal: Manipur police arrested three persons including a minor on charge of involving in the arson cases in which three houses were reduced to cinders near the garrison of the Assam Rifles posted in Mantripukhri under the Heingang police station.

Police report on Tuesday stated that Rajkumar Mahesh (50), and Maibam Ishwar Raj (30) both residents of the Imphal East District were arrested from their houses on Monday early morning.

The duo was arrested for their responsibility in connection with an arson case at Mantripukhri on Sunday at around 6 pm.

A total of three vacant houses were set on fire under the leadership of these two persons.

Four fire tenders of the Manipur Fire Services, Imphal, Assam Rifles personnel, Heingang police, and locals of Mantripukhri managed to douse the fire from being destroyed to the neighboring houses on that fateful day.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the fire.

Police registered a case and arrested persons are now in police custody for further investigation, the police said.

The police also further stated that they apprehended a juvenile at a location in Kakching District on Monday in connection with cases related to damage/arson of properties of elected members on November 16, 2024.

The name of the juvenile arrested has been withheld. However, relevant proceedings have been started against the arrested person in this regard, the police added.