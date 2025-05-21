Manipur: 21-year-old arrested with 2 kg opium hidden in bike

Imphal: A 21-year-old man was arrested in Senapati district of Manipur after police recovered 2 kilograms of opium, a two-wheeler, and a mobile phone from his possession during a joint anti-drug operation, officials said on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out within the last 24 hours by a coordinated team comprising central security forces, Senapati district police, and the Manipur police anti-drug unit, acting on intelligence gathered from multiple sources.

The accused, identified as Roman Rai, a resident of Gorkha Harup, Irang Part-II in Tujang Waichong, was apprehended near Senapati Nepali village along the Senapati-Thonglang Road under Senapati Police Station jurisdiction.

Police reported that Rai had ingeniously concealed the opium in hidden compartments within his motorcycle to avoid detection during routine checks. The contraband is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 40,000 in the local illicit market.

During preliminary questioning, Rai allegedly confessed to sourcing the opium from associates in the border areas of Manipur and supplying it to clients in the northern parts of the state.

Authorities have registered a case, and the suspect, along with the seized materials, remains in police custody for further investigation.