Imphal: The anti-extortion unit of the Manipur Police arrested two suspected members of the proscribed insurgent group Kangleipak Communist Party, People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) reportedly involved in extortion drives in Imphal areas.

Various illegal items including four mobile handsets and cash of Rs 5,140/- extorted from the business communities in Imphal city were also recovered from them, the police report said on Thursday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Based on the intelligence report, the personnel of the anti-extortion unit of the state forces raided and arrested the duo from a hideout located at Uripok Mayai Leikai near Machang Bakery Shop, Imphal West District on Tuesday.

They were involved in extortion activities from various shops, and showrooms located in and around the Imphal area, the police report said on Thursday.

They are identified as Khangembam Sanaton Singh @ Sanatomba @ Loya (51) and Thokchom Tiken Singh @ Ibungo (43).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

4 mobile handsets along with 4 sim cards, a side bag, 2 wallets, 2 Aadhaar cards, a four-wheeler and a Cash Rs 5,140 were recovered from their possession.

The arrested duo along with the seized articles were handed over to the Imphal West police station, the report added.