Manipur: 2 KCP cadres arrested in Bishnupur for extortion activities

Imphal: Security forces apprehended two active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) during an operation in Thangtek Terakhong, under the Nambol police station in Bishnupur district, Manipur.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Wairakpam Jagatchandra Singh, alias Theko (31), and Pebam Romen Singh, alias Naopung (28), both residents of Thangtek Terakhong, Nambol.

The duo was reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting Imphal West and the Nambol area. During the operation, security personnel seized two mobile phones from their possession.

The arrests came shortly after the KCP Politburo Standing Committee announced a permanent blanket ban on the transport, trade, and consumption of smokeless tobacco products, including Talab, Shikhar, and Bombay Paan Masala, effective from March 24, 2025.

In a statement, M Punsiba Meitei, the KCP’s information and public relations secretary, urged transporters, traders, and warehouse owners in Manipur to immediately cease the transportation, trade, and storage of gutka and khaini products such as Talab, Shikhar, and Bombay Paan Masala.

The statement further called upon the public, student bodies, and local clubs to support the party’s mission to eradicate the trade and consumption of harmful smokeless tobacco products in the state.