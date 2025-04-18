Imphal: Security forces and Manipur police in Imphal East and Imphal West districts discovered and busted two insurgents’ hideouts, uncovering a cache of firearms and explosives, the police said on Friday.

The hideouts were found in the western side foothills of Chingkhei Ching hills under Porompat police station in Imphal East District and near the roadside of Khongnaobi Canal road (located between Lairenkabi & Sanjenbam Villages) under Lamshang-PS, Imphal West District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The operations that were conducted for around 3-4 hours at these locations led to the recovery of weapons and explosives, though no arrests were made, the police said.

The recovered items included one 7.62 SLR Rifle with one magazine, two 12 bore SBBL Gun, one 7.65 mm Pistol with magazine, one AK Rifle along with one magazine, one SLR along with one magazine, one 9mm Carbine Machine Gun along with one magazine, one modified single Barrel Gun, one pistol with one magazine, six .36 HE Hand Grenade without detonators, two Stunt Shells, five 38mm Anti-Riot Rubber Bullet cartridges, two Tear Smoke Shell Soft Nose (LR), 3 Tear Smoke Shell Soft Nose (SR), three bulletproof Vests and five Helmets, and several military items.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!