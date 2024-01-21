Imphal: A team of Assam Rifles and Manipur police in a joint operation on Saturday destroyed two bunkers set up by locals and recovered a huge cache of arms at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district.

During the operation, two Pompi guns, two 9mm countrymade pistols, one countrymade pistol, one revolver (Made in Japan), 10 ammunition of 7.62mm LMG, 8 ammunition 7.62mm AK, three No. 36 hand grenades, two No. 36 hand grenade detonators, three UBGL GTG-40mm HE MG-3, one 51 Mortar Ill-Lot no 76 K, one countrymade pistol magazine and one IED.

In a separate operation, security forces recovered a cache of weapons, including assault rifles, pistols, and grenades in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar.

The operation carried out at Chimkim village and Moreh Ward number IX met with protests as hundreds of women tried to block roads by burning tires and woods.

During the operations, one 5.56mm M4A1 Assault Rifle with magazine, one 9mm Pistol, 7 single Barrel rifles, one 38mm tear gas gun shell, 12 Improvised Mortars (Pumpi), 1 No. 36 hand grenade, and four 9mm ammunition.



