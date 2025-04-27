Imphal: A major cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from an insurgent’s hideout in a joint operation at the vulnerable area of interdistricts of Churachandpur and Kakching in Manipur, thwarting potential threats to public safety, the police reported.

The operation followed intelligence inputs about anti-socials and insurgents’ activities, making their presence felt at Moltincham village under the Sugnu police station in Kakching district, adjoining Churachandpur on Saturday morning.

Though no arrests were made in the 4-hour-long cordon and search at the hinted area, the operation wound up with the recovery of a significant cache of warline stores of weapons.

The retrieved items are as follows. one self loading rifle (SLR) with a magazine loaded with 3 live rounds, two Single Barrel Gun, one Bolt Action Rifle, four Pumpi mortar shells, two high explosive and greandes, one empty SLR magazine, one empty INSAS magazine, two bore cartridge, five 7.62 mm live round, thirteen 7.62 mm empty case, two 51 mm Mortar cover, two Tube Launching, four Tear Gas shell (SN), 3 Stun shell, two Tear Gas shell (CS), two 2” Smoke shell, two 2” Para shell, one bulletproof Vest, one helmet, one Blue Tarpauline and one Besan Bag.

The official reported that the recovery materials were later handed over to the Sugnu police station as per the law of the country.

