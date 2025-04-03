Guwahati: The Manipur crisis that emerged in May 2023 has left around 60 thousand people displaced and has claimed over 250 lives in the State.

Amid the ongoing violence, the state economy has deteriorated resulting in the widespread unemployment of youths in the state. Moreover, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have suffered massive trauma for being incompetent to generate income for their livelihoods.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the economic hardship in the state “Youth of Manipur“, YoM has taken the initiative to generate employment for the women IDPs and non-working spouses.

Under the “Work Culture Project”, YoM on April 1 launched “Leisha Keithel” in Langthabal Kunja Mayai Leikai, Imphal West district of Manipur.

The team designed the dedicated mini market for the woman IDPs and non-working spouses to support them in economic generations for their livelihood.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Comprising 16 stalls, women IDPs and non-working spouses have occupied 9 stalls including a stall for female persons with disability. These stalls showcase the rich cultural and traditional items of Manipur including food, clothing, Daily needs, Decorative items, etc.

Speaking to the NorthEast Now, the general secretary of the “Youth of Manipur” SK Salam stressed the crucial need of the market in today’s scenario.

YoM embarked on the initiative exclusively for the woman IDPs, non-working spouses, and IDP female students to uplift economic independence, Salam stated.

“Leisha Keithel” provides a platform to showcase their own handcrafted products and preserve the tradition and cultural identity of the Meitei community”, Salam mentioned.

Following the initiative the YOM has established clear guidelines for the stall owner. These include wearing of Meitei traditional attire. Further YoM has issued a one-year membership to all the stall owners that is renewable thereafter, he said.

Additionally, Yom has imposed a strict regulation on selling tobacco products and drugs inside the market premises. If anyone is found selling the products YoM will suspend their membership, Salam added.

Moreover, SK Salam stressed the need, he urged the general public and the authorities to support “Leisha Keithel”. He also specified the team’s further aims for various initiatives under the Work Culture project.