IMPHAL: A delegation of leaders from the Left parties – the CPI and the CPI-M – will visit the violence-affected Northeast state of Manipur.

The joint delegation of the CPI and CPI-M will visit the state of Manipur on a three-day trip between July 6 and July 8.

The joint delegation of the CPI and CPI-M will visit the affected areas in Churachandpur district and Imphal Valley of Manipur.

They are also slated to meet and interact with the violence affected people of Manipur during their visit to the state.

The delegation will meet Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey on July 07.

Also read: Manipur | Footballer Jeakson Singh sparks row after celebrating India’s win with ‘Meitei flag’

The Left delegation will comprise of MPs belonging to the CPI and CPI-M.

The delegation will comprise Bikashranjan Bhattacharya and John Brittas (Rajya Sabha MPs, CPI-M), Binoy Viswam, Sandosh Kumar P (Rajya Sabha MPs, CPI) and K Subbarayan (Lok Sabha MP, CPI).

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 150 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.