Guwahati: The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribes in Manipur, has strongly opposed the proposed “Chalo Manipur” march, denouncing it as a covert attempt to forcefully enter Kuki-dominated hill areas under the guise of rehabilitating displaced Meitei individuals.

In a press release issued on May 6, 2025, KIM described the planned march, allegedly supported by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates, as “provocative, deceptive, and dangerous.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The organization warned that such a mobilization could destabilize the region further and reignite communal violence.

KIM asserted that the campaign, reportedly set to be launched from Delhi, fits into a broader trend of sidelining tribal hill communities.

“This is no march for peace or resettlement, it’s a march for domination and ethnic suppression. It must be halted,” the release stated emphatically.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The group also criticized the state government under Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, accusing it of ignoring violent acts by vigilantes and implementing biased policies that put tribal populations at risk.

KIM argued that the administration’s approach reflects a deliberate effort to displace Kukis from their traditional lands.

Demanding urgent intervention, KIM called on the central government and national security forces to block the march before it sparks fresh unrest.

The group also appealed to international human rights organizations and the Indian media to closely monitor the situation and ensure that those inciting or enabling violence are held accountable.