Governor's Secretariat in Manipur starts functioning from two locations

Guwahati: The Manipur Governor’s office has begun operating from two locations: the Raj Bhavan and the Old General Secretariat, approximately 200 meters apart.

This move comes as the state is under President’s Rule.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhigha, the Executive Head of the State, has started discharging his official duties from the Old General Secretariat in Imiphal.

The office room adjacent to the Governor is occupied by Kuldiep Singh, IPS, Security Advisor to the Manipur government, who is playing a crucial role in maintaining stability in the state.

The Governor has directed PK Singh, Chief Secretary to the state government, to deploy 10 senior officials to assist the Governor’s secretariat.

The government is set to appoint two advisors to the Governor to ensure smooth administrative operations across various organizations.

Following the extension of the Governor’s secretariat, traffic and parking restrictions have been imposed around the Old General Secretariat, sparking complaints from local residents.