Imphal: A female and two male insurgents belonging to the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) were arrested by a joint team from the central and state security forces during the past 24 hours.

They were involved in anti-social activities like extortion, serving demand letters to the business community, establishments, government offices, employees, kidnapping, etc.

Manipur police morning reports that two active members of KCP (PWG), namely, Asheibam Gopen Singh (43) of Andro Makha Leikai, Imphal East District, and Laishram Sanamacha Leima (45), a female, of Sinam Maning Leikai of the same District, were arrested from a rented house located at Mantripukhri Mercylane, Imphal East District.

At the instance of their disclosures, the joint team again launched an operation at Dhaka Brick field along NH-102 under Kkongjom-PS, Thoubal District.

The operation wound up with the arrest of another KCP(PWG) cadre, namely Narengbam Gobin Singh (38) of Wangjing Lamding Awang Leikai, Thoubal District.

From their possessions, 3 mobile phones along with 3 SIM cards and some demand letters were recovered.