Aizawl: Mizoram witnessed a significant crackdown on drug and alcohol abuse in 2024, with the state’s Excise and Narcotics department reporting 7,309 arrests in related cases.

In a statement, the department detailed a substantial seizure of illicit substances, including 46.5 kg of heroin, 138.8 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, and 586.6 kg of ganja (cannabis).

The crackdown also targeted the illegal alcohol trade, resulting in the seizure of 67,911 liters of country-made liquor, 16,768 liters (34,254 bottles) of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), 357 liters (450 bottles) of foreign liquor, and 177 bottles and 36,535 cans of beer.

Other seized substances included 7,523 tablets of Alprozolam, 6,129 tablets of Nitrazepam, 2,580 tablets of Diazepam, and 4,119 liters of BEDC (Burmese alcoholic drinks).

This significant operation highlights the state’s ongoing efforts to combat drug and alcohol abuse.

