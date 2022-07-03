Guwahati: The death toll in landslide that occurred at a railway construction site in Manipur’s Noney district increased to 42 with the recovery of eight more bodies on Sunday.

Among the deceased, 27 belong to Territorial Army and the latest bodies found included one of a two-year-old child.

Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar accompanied by Manipur MPs Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba and Raju Bista visited the landslide areas and reviewed the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and district officials also said that another massive landslide devastated Sibilong in the same district early on Sunday.

Official reports said that landslides triggered by the incessant rains also occurred on Saturday night in western Manipur’s Tupul, where around 80 persons, including Territorial Army personnel, were buried alive after Thursday’s catastrophic mudslide.

The Chief Minister on Sunday also visited the Army hospital and spent some time with the jawans injured in the Tupul landslide.

He announced Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each jawan and wished them speedy recovery.

Due to continuous heavy downpour and landslides, multiple road blockades occurred at Nungdolan, Nungkao and Sibilong on National Highway 37.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Angom Bobin Singh said that despite inclement weather, intensive search operations by Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, and National and State Disaster Response Forces continued at the incident site at Tupul.

The “Through Wall Radar” and search and rescue dogs were inducted to hasten the search operation, he said, adding that 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians were rescued.

Relentless efforts to search for the remaining missing Territorial Army personnel and civilians would continue till the last individual is found, the defence spokesman said.