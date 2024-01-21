IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has asked central forces to “take the prevailing crisis in the state seriously”.

Describing the current situation Manipur as “very unfortunate”, CM Biren Singh has expressed concern over recent killings in the state.

The Manipur chief minister made this observation while speaking at the 52nd Statehood Day observance ceremony held at 1st MR Parade Ground in Imphal.

He said that security forces must ensure protection to life and property of the common people in the state, in addition to upholding national integrity.

CM Biren Singh also urged security forces to focus on the issues of safeguard to lives of innocent people and maintain territorial integrity.

The Manipur chief minister also condemned the recent killing in the state allegedly by militant groups.

“We’ve overcome challenges, and grown stronger. Today, let’s reflect on our journey and achievements. Together let’s embrace our shared history and look forward to a future of prosperity and harmony,” he said.