IMPHAL: The Congress party has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the ongoing violence in the Northeast state of Manipur.

Top Congress leaders have slammed PM Narendra Modi for not speaking about the violence in Manipur during his weekly “Mann Ki Baat” programme on Sunday (June 18).

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘silence’ on Manipur.

“Your (PM Narendra Modi) ‘Mann Ki Baat’ should have first included ‘Manipur Ki Baat’, but in vain. The situation in the border state is precarious and deeply disturbing,” the Congress president said.

The Congress chief added: “You (Modi) have not spoken a word. You have not chaired a single meeting. You have yet not met an all-party delegation.”

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Modi government at the Centre is “asleep while Manipur burns”.

Kharge also said: “Looks like your government does not consider Manipur as a part of India. This is unacceptable.”

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh also hit out at the Prime Minister saying “one more ‘Mann Ki Baat’ but ‘Maun’ (silence) on Manipur”.

“The PM patted himself on the back for India’s great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian disaster that is confronting Manipur,” Ramesh said.

He added: “Still no appeal for peace from him. There is a non-auditable PM-CARES Fund but does the PM even care for Manipur is the real question.”

On the other hand, people in Manipur have registered their protest against the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing violence and mayhem in the Northeast state.

On Sunday (June 18), people in different parts of Manipur broke transistors during the “Mann Ki Baat” programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The people broke transistors during weekly the radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mark of protest against his silence on the Manipur violence.

The protestors also chanted slogans against the Prime Minister and also the Manipur government as protest against them for the ongoing violence in the state.

It may be mentioned here that during the radio programme of PM Modi, he failed to mention even a word on the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3, after clashes broke out between two communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 100 people have died and thousands of people were displaced due to the violence in the Northeast state of Manipur that wreaked mayhem for over 45 days.