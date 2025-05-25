Guwahati: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has condemned the action on ‘peaceful’ protesters on Sunday in Imphal, where security forces fired tear gas and mock bombs at demonstrators, injuring several women.

The protest, which included mothers and elderly citizens, was part of a larger movement demanding a public apology from the Manipur Governor over an ongoing identity row.

COCOMI accused the administration under President’s Rule of using excessive force against unarmed civilians. “Firing tear gas on non-violent protestors, especially women, is unacceptable and unbecoming of any sensitive and democratic government,” the group stated.

The committee demanded an immediate end to such aggressive tactics and called for a full investigation into the conduct of security personnel involved in the incident.

Amid the escalating unrest, COCOMI will meet the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi on May 27, according to a statement.

A seven-member delegation, led by Convenor Khuraijam Athouba Singh, will represent the sentiments of the people and seek action on key political and security issues gripping the state.

The meeting follows the resolutions adopted during the Manipur People’s Convention on May 3 at Khuman Lampak, where thousands voiced their concerns about the ongoing crisis.

The agenda, initially focused on constitutional and security matters, has now broadened to include the recent Gwaltabi incident and growing public outrage over what COCOMI calls the “disconnect and indifference” of the Governor and state administrators.

COCOMI will demand a public apology from the Governor for allegedly insulting the people of Manipur and will also call for the resignation or transfer of the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and Security Advisor. The group accuses these officials of taking decisions that have deepened the state’s turmoil.

While the delegation meets with central authorities, COCOMI’s Women’s Front and Student Front will continue demonstrations across Manipur. The group vowed to sustain public agitation until authorities acknowledge and address the people’s demands.

COCOMI reaffirmed its commitment to justice, accountability, and the dignity of Manipur. “We will not remain silent while the people’s voice is ignored,” the group declared.