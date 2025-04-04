Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Rajya Sabha on Friday stated the need for peace dialogue between the two communities in Manipur asserting that the center will hold the next final meeting between both communities of Manipur in Delhi soon.

Amit Shah said that amid the unrest in Manipur, the centre did not impose President’s rule to fall the government.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Union government is not in favor of continuing the President’s Rule in the State even for a “single day.”

Following the resignation of Manipur’s Chief Minister N Biren on February 11, no party proposed a government, and in that situation, the centre decided to impose President’s Rule in the state, Shah said.

He further said that the centre imposed the president’s rule in Manipur for not being able to control the situation.

“Seven years ago, the Congress government was there in Manipur. There was a curfew for 225 days a year. Police killed 1500 people in encounters. Violence between two communities is different from the violence against the state,” Shah said.

Amit Shah in the house concerning the issue raised by Derek O Brien Amit Shah accused the Trinamool Congress of “double standards” on violence against women.

“There was racial violence in Manipur, and both communities were against each other. Many women had to face abuse. There was nothing in West Bengal, and hundreds of women faced severe abuse in Sandeshkhali. The party has not taken any action in the RG Kar hospital incident. Your government did nothing. And a person of your own party was behind it whom you had to suspend. We support neither, but you cannot have double stands,” Shah asserted.

Shah further stated that a High Court order triggered the violence in the State in May 2023. The interpretation of the order led to insecurities among the tribal community about losing reservation status and it became a tribals versus non-tribal issue.

Following the crisis, the centre has held 13 meetings with both communities. Even when the (budget) session was on, the authority held two meetings and it will hold the third and final meeting with the two communities in Delhi soon. I hope both communities will understand and take the route of dialogue,” Shah added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution for Rajya Sabha nod to the Presidential proclamation for the president’s rule in Manipur, and Parliament confirmed the imposition of the President’s rule in Manipur.