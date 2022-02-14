GUWAHATI: Centre is ready to talk with the insurgent groups of the Northeast to resolve their issues as the government always wants to end the violence permanently, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

Singh was addressing an election meeting at Langthabal Mandal in the Imphal West district of Manipur.

He said that the government is always prepared to talk with the rebel outfits for a lasting solution to the insurgency issues and to stop violence in Manipur and other Northeastern states permanently.



“The rebel outfits must come forward to talk with the government to resolve their problems. Violence has to be stopped permanently to undertake the developmental projects and welfare schemes for the benefit of the people. The terror violence has been largely controlled in Manipur under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh,” Singh said.



The Defence Minister said that during the previous Congress regime, blockade and violence were the regular phenomena and the records of their (Congress) governance were broken.



“The BJP wants to take Manipur’s developmental status to a new height within 15 years. After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the face of Manipur has been changed and the state is going forward to achieve a new future. Modi has a new vision for the all-round development of the Northeastern region. The projects relating to rail, road and air connectivity are being implemented with the mission mode,” said the former National President of BJP.



The elections to the 60-seat Manipur Assembly would be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes would take place on March 10.



