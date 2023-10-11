IMPHAL: The central government has asked the national investigation agency (NIA) to probe the alleged role of Kuki-Zomi militants in violence in Manipur.

According to reports, the NIA is probing the role of at least three Kuki militant groups and one Zomi militant group for its alleged role in Manipur unrest.

The Manipur-based militant organisations have been identified as Kuki National Army (KNA), Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA), Kuki National Front (Nehlun faction) and United Kuki Liberation Army.

Meanwhile, Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has welcomed the Centre’s decision to allow NIA probe the role of Kuki-Zomi militant groups in Manipur violence.

“This is a welcome step by home ministry under Amit Shah who have understood the root causes to this unrest in the region,” said Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh.

He added: “This in-depth investigation will help in identifying all the links of the militant groups, their connection with Myanmar based foreign militia, procurement of arms and ammunition along with huge finances to destabilise our state of Manipur and the whole Northeast region.”

The Manipur BJP MLA reiterated the state government’s stand on the violence saying that “the present conflict is not just an ethnic conflict, but it has been pressured by foreign hands, militant groups breaking ground rules, narcotics amongst other issues”.