IMPHAL: Medical students from hill districts in Manipur are the worst affected due to the ethnic violence in the state.

This was stated by Manipur chief secretary Dr Vineet Joshi while briefing governor Anusuiya Uikey on the current situation in the state on Tuesday (October 10).

The Manipur chief secretary also updated the governor on various initiatives and programs undertaken by the state government for relief and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and measures for restoring peace and normalcy in the strife-torn state.

On being asked by the Manipur governor regarding the prevailing education scenario, the chief secretary said that all the schools are now re-opening barring a few schools, which are being used as relief camps and attendance of the students has also increased by 10 percent.

For those schools that cannot be re-opened in hill districts of Manipur at present, an alternative mode of learning has been planned to be implemented soon, he added.

He continued that higher education of medical students from hill districts of Manipur have been badly affected, who were previously studying at the JNIMS, RIMS, and Shija.

He said talks are going on with the union health ministry officials for recommencement of normal classes for the students.

While highlighting the introduction of helicopter services from Churachandpur in Manipur to Aizwal in Mizoram and Kangpokpi to Dimapur in Nagaland, the chief secretary also informed about the progress of pre-fabricated houses that are being constructed in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

The governor instructed for completion of the pre-fabricated houses at the earliest to ease some of the problems faced by the IDPs in relief camps.

Concerning the availability of essential commodities in affected areas, CS informed that efforts are being made by the state machinery and security forces to ensure the free flow of transportation of essential goods in all the districts mainly the violence-hit districts.

Issues pertaining to the disposal of dead bodies, ex gratia to affected families were also discussed.