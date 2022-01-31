IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has exuded confidence that BJP will retain power in the Northeastern state.

Chief Minister Singh in an interview with a news agency said that the BJP will secure at least 40 seats of the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

He said that BJP would secure two-third majority as the government has done a lot of good work and development besides improving the law and order situation in the state.



Singh claimed that the law and order situation has tremendously improved while in the last 15-20 years Manipur was known to be a troubled state but now in the last 5 years, there was no general strike, no shutdown, no blockade, no fighting between the communities.



Instead, a cohesive relationship between the people of hills and valleys is now prevailing in Manipur.



He said that his government is trying to lift the AFSPA and has requested the Centre in this regard.

Speaking on the challenges posed by Congress, Singh claimed, “Congress is not at all a challenge for us. However, there is a huge number of intending (BJP) candidates, it is becoming a challenge for us… anyway, we would deal with the issue successfully.”