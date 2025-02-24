Imphal: The selection of a consensus leader among the BJP legislators in Manipur is still eluding as a special meeting scheduled on Monday has been canceled indefinitely heralding that the new government is unlikely soon.

Unfolding political scenario following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9 and the imposition of the President’s Rule with the state assembly suspended animation on February 13, the BJP legislators were apparently at loggerheads to elect a new leader in the state. In the sixty-member Manipur Legislative Assembly, there are 35 BJP legislators.

BJP joint convenors Kh Ibomcha and Kongkham Robindro issued a notice to all BJP legislators for a special meeting to be held at the residence of MLA Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) at Tera Bazar on Monday.

Much to the chagrin, the meeting has been postponed until further notice as some of the MLAs are out of the station, some on medical grounds and others on unavoidable circumstances, a release issued by the BJP legislators stated.

As per the constitution of the country, a popular Government may be reinstated only after the law and order situation is brought under complete control in a state with assembly-suspended animation.

As the BJP lawmakers at variances at least at present and the law and order situation is restoring at the snail’s pace, political observers of the views that it may take at least some months for the return of an elected government in strife Manipur.