Imphal: The Association of Meiteis in America (AMA) has donated $20,000 (about INR 16,50,000) to relief efforts for the victims of the recent communal clashes in Manipur.

The donation will be used to provide essential resources to those who have been forced to leave their homes due to the conflict.

The AMA is a collective of conscientious Meitei people across America. The organization is dedicated to preserving Meitei culture and heritage, promoting cultural understanding, and providing assistance in times of crisis.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent violence in Manipur,” said Richmond Ave, a spokesperson for the AMA. “We want to do our part to help those who have been affected by this crisis,” he said.

The donation will be distributed to Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and clubs that are actively involved in relief efforts. These organizations are working to address the urgent needs of displaced people, such as providing food, shelter, and medical care.

“We are grateful to the generous donors who have made this donation possible. We hope that this assistance will help the victims of the conflict to rebuild their lives,” Ave said.

The communal clashes between the Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur have left around 130 people dead and over 60,000 displaced. The Manipur government has opened 352 relief camps across the state to accommodate the displaced people.

The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, had earlier said that the US is prepared to help India cope with the unrest in Manipur. “Manipur is a ‘human concern’ for the US. It can attract greater investment if there is peace,” said Garcetti.