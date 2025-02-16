Imphal: The personnel of the Assam Rifles conducted an operation targeting the sensitive border areas along the Manipur-Myanmar border and uncovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives during the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition at an illegal camp occupied by the militants at the Border Pillars 73 and 74 in Manipur’s Tengnoupal District sharing borders with Myanmar, the Assam Rifles launched a combing operation.

In the cordon and search operation, several warlike stores of items including two 12 Bore Pump Guns, a Barrel Rifle (locally made), four 36 Hand Grenade, two Motorola Sets with Batteries (Baofeng), and 94 12 Bore ammunition were recovered.

These border areas are dominantly inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community.

The officials added that though no arrests were made during the operation, the recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further legal action.

