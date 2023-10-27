GUWAHATI: The Manipur Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department has stepped up measures to combat African Swine Fever (ASF) as the contagious disease has been reported from pig farms in seven districts of the state; Imphal West, Imphal East, Ukhrul, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching and Kamjong.

The latest outbreak of ASF has been confirrmed at five piggery farms located at Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikei, Konthoujam Maning Leikai, Loitang Khunou, Luker and Sairemkhul in Imphal West district.

A notification issued by the Imphal West Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Thursday (October 26) said that the particular farms have been declared as the epicenters, and areas within one kilometre radius from them as infected zone and the areas within 10 kilometre radius from the same as surveillance zone, and the all the areas have been categorised as controlled areas.

The notification strictly prohibited movement of pigs (dead or alive) in the controlled areas, movement and sale of pork and feed within the infected zone and materials that could have contacted the infected or suspected to be infected animals.

The notification added that culling of all pigs of the infected zone shall be done by the officials of the state Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department.

All equipment and tools as well as vehicles used in the farms, that are having pigs, either infected or suspected to be infected, shall be restricted from movement without following protocols, the notification further said.

Taking into account the widespread of ASF in Manipur, the state Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department has taken up stern measures to combat the disease across the state including the surveillance zones.

“Since the ASF has been confirmed following laboratory reports, we are working round the clock to combat further spread of the disease,” the department’s Director NG Ibotombi said.

“We have fanned out four to seven teams of our department’s doctors and staff in every district of the state to fight spread of ASF. Besides taking up culling of pigs at the infected zone, they have also intensified surveillance activities at the surveillance zones,” he added.

The Director further said that awareness programmes have also been taken up at other ASF free districts and a state level awareness programme on it would be held soon for ground works.