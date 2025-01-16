Imphal: A 33-year-old man stated to be a drug pusher cum addict was abducted and murdered at a place under the Andro police station in Imphal East district.

Six suspected persons including a teenager allegedly involved in the crime were arrested, official reports said on Thursday.

Md Sanbas Khan, 33, a resident of Kairang under the Heingang police station in Imphal East district was reportedly abducted by some unknown miscreants from his residence on Tuesday night.

His body was recovered at a place under the Andro police station of the same district on Wednesday.

In a prompt action, police arrested six suspects and detained them for interrogations, the police said.

The arrested persons are later identified as Sagolsem chingkheinganba, 25, Chingangbam Sanatomba, 19, Sapam Sormorjit, 32, Maibam bokojit, 24, Athokpam Jivam 33, and Chingam Mani 41.

The police said that the detained persons were the volunteers of the Aranbai Tengol, (AT) an organization. However, AT denied the allegation.

The body of the killed person is now lying at the mortuary of the JNIMS hospital, Imphal East for post-mortem.

The police added that a case in this regard has been registered for further investigation.