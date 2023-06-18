New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the Central government and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for their “failure to halt the violence in the state”.

“A woman minister’s house was set on fire, and just yesterday, the house of Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh was also set ablaze. This clearly demonstrates the state government’s complete failure,” APP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Saturday said.

She also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning “why he is not taking action on the situation?”

Kakkar also highlighted “the supply of AK-47s and other sophisticated weapons in Manipur, emphasising the local government’s inability to prevent it”.

“Manipur CM should resign. At least 50,000 families have fled the violence-affected areas and they should be provided adequate compensation and rehabilitation. PM Modi should address the nation and explain the reasons behind this violence,” she said.