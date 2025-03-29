Imphal: A vibrant wave of purple washed over the City Convention Centre in Imphal this Saturday, marking a historic moment for Manipur.

The inaugural Purple Fest 2025, a celebration of resilience and potential, illuminated the often-overlooked realities of persons with disabilities (PwDs), weaving a tapestry of awareness, acceptance, and empowerment.

For a state home to an estimated 55,000 individuals living with disabilities, the fest was more than just an event; it was a long-awaited declaration of inclusion. Under the auspices of the Awareness Generation and Publicity Scheme, the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRCSRE), Imphal, orchestrated a day that resonated with the spirit of unity.

The Art Gallery, usually a space for visual expression, transformed into a stage for human potential. The air buzzed with anticipation as attendees, both with and without disabilities, gathered to witness a celebration that aimed to dismantle barriers and foster understanding.

The fest, a collaborative effort under the administrative guidance of SVNIRTAR, Cuttack, Odisha, and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, signaled a significant step towards a more inclusive society.

W. Birahari Singh, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, delivered a powerful address, his words echoing the sentiment of the day.

“Progress is incomplete without the active participation of PwDs,” he asserted, urging society to recognize and celebrate their invaluable contributions. His call for full inclusion resonated deeply, underscoring the fest’s core message.

But the Purple Fest was not just about speeches and policy; it was a vibrant display of talent and resilience. Cultural performances, a kaleidoscope of music, dance, and artistic expression, took center stage, showcasing the extraordinary abilities of PwDs and local artists alike.

The performances transcended mere entertainment, serving as a testament to the indomitable spirit that thrives within the community.

N. Khoibi Singh, Director of CRCSRE Imphal, presided over the function, his presence a symbol of the dedication and commitment that fueled the event.

Brahmacharimayum Hirendra Sharma, Lt. Colonel, 4 Gorkha Rifles, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour, along with other distinguished guests, all united in their support for the cause.