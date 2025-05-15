Imphal: Manipur police and central security forces apprehended 6 insurgents of 4 different proscribed outfits during cordon and search operations jointly conducted in multiple locations.

Officials seized 2 pistols, ammunition, incriminating documents, and 6 communication devices from their possession.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials reported that they made the arrests and seizures in the vulnerable areas of four valley districts, Thoubal, Kakching, Bishnupur, and Imphal West, during the past 36 hours.

The arrested individuals were involved in extortion activities, where they served monetary demands and threats. They collected money from cargo agencies, government offices, employees, banks, and educational institutes located in the valley areas.

Authorities captured two cadres of the banned People’s Liberation Army, the armed wing of the outlawed Revolutionary People’s Front, RK Mubisana Meitei (47) and Moirangthem Naresh (28) at Leirongthel Prita, under Nongpok Sekmai-PS, Thoubal District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Similarly, security forces arrested two activists, Asem Nanao (31) and Waikhom Rajesh (32), who belonged to the proscribed United National Liberation Front (Koireng). They arrested them from their hideouts in Bishnupur and Kakching districts.

They also arrested Waikhom Rajesh (32), a volunteer of the UNLF (Pambei), from the Minuthong area in Imphal West district.

In Wednesday’s final operation, launched at Waikhong in Kakching district, officials nabbed Kakchingtabam Rishikesh (41), a cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibangannba).

The arrested insurgents were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.